Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Buys 22,179 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,179 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.05% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 75,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period.

SHY stock opened at $85.38 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $85.37 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%.

