Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $63.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $61.35 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $54.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.19 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $183,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,422,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 290.2% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 171,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

