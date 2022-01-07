Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.29.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $104.57 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $202.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.87 and its 200-day moving average is $136.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 2.04.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $318,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $298,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $925,659 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.