Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of FC stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average is $41.09. The company has a market cap of $653.53 million, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FC shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 377.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the second quarter worth about $392,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 3.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

