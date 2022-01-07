Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.03. Northern Technologies International has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Northern Technologies International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.75%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northern Technologies International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Northern Technologies International worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.