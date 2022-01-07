Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.22). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.76). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 334,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $86,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DSGN opened at $18.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34. Design Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

