Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Lifted to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $68.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $54.00. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HXL. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their price target on Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day moving average of $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hexcel will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 107,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 355,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,106,000 after buying an additional 53,912 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

