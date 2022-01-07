FY2021 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. Decreased by National Bank Financial (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Stantec in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.86. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. ATB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.46.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $55.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.90. Stantec has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $740.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.32 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 14.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 49.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

