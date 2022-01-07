FY2021 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. Lowered by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Capital One Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for PDC Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $7.77 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.87. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.59 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PDCE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

Shares of PDCE opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 131.63 and a beta of 3.17. PDC Energy has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.74.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $102,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,959 shares of company stock worth $1,463,994. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 258.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 203.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 282.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

