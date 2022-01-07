Concord Wealth Partners Cuts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,385,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,454,833,000 after acquiring an additional 828,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,371,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,788,051,000 after acquiring an additional 338,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,281,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,924,000 after acquiring an additional 350,852 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,119,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $900,272,000 after acquiring an additional 24,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,683,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,559,000 after acquiring an additional 336,058 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $103.64 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

