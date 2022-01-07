FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Transcat, Inc. Issued By Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) – Colliers Securities cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Transcat in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.06.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

TRNS has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

TRNS stock opened at $90.94 on Wednesday. Transcat has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $683.78 million, a PE ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.84 and a 200 day moving average of $73.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 140.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 415.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $3,055,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $47,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,323,420 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.