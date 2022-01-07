Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) PT Raised to C$32.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Dorel Industries from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of TSE:DII.B opened at C$24.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.07. The stock has a market cap of C$810.77 million and a PE ratio of -17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.95. Dorel Industries has a one year low of C$18.62 and a one year high of C$33.60.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

