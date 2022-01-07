Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) PT Raised to C$32.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Dorel Industries from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of TSE:DII.B opened at C$24.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.07. The stock has a market cap of C$810.77 million and a PE ratio of -17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.95. Dorel Industries has a one year low of C$18.62 and a one year high of C$33.60.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

