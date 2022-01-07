Contrasting SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) and Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI)

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) and Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SAB Biotherapeutics and Palisade Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAB Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Palisade Bio $10,000.00 1,832.49 -$16.27 million N/A N/A

SAB Biotherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Palisade Bio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.7% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Palisade Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of Palisade Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SAB Biotherapeutics and Palisade Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAB Biotherapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Palisade Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

SAB Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus price target of 20.33, indicating a potential upside of 165.10%. Palisade Bio has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 418.52%. Given Palisade Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Palisade Bio is more favorable than SAB Biotherapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares SAB Biotherapeutics and Palisade Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAB Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A Palisade Bio N/A -1,307.98% -294.24%

Summary

SAB Biotherapeutics beats Palisade Bio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with SAB Biotherapeutics Inc.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery. The company is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

