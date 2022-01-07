Algonquin Power & Utilities’ (AQN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$18.00 target price on the stock.

AQN has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Peters & Co reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a buy rating and set a C$17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CSFB set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.00.

AQN stock opened at C$17.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.62. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of C$17.16 and a one year high of C$22.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.71.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$665.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$586.89 million. Research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2124 per share. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

