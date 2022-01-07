Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$57.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$50.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a report on Friday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aritzia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.29.

Shares of ATZ opened at C$51.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$50.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.75. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$24.39 and a 12 month high of C$53.87. The firm has a market cap of C$5.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$350.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$302.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.4400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aritzia news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$751,600. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,145.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

