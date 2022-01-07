Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a C$9.00 target price on the stock.

AAV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.45.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Shares of AAV stock opened at C$7.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.98. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.74 and a 52 week high of C$8.37.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$110.34 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.9026416 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.