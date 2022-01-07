Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Raised to C$41.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Canfor from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 19th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.00.

CFP opened at C$31.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.39. Canfor has a 1 year low of C$21.92 and a 1 year high of C$35.53.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$1.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canfor will post 4.6999999 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

