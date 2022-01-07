Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Raised to C$15.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Cascades from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC cut Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.14.

Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$14.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$12.82 and a 52-week high of C$18.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.95.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1,000.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

