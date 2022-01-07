Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Raised to C$15.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Cascades from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC cut Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.14.
Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$14.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$12.82 and a 52-week high of C$18.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.95.
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
