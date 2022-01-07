Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Lifted to Top Pick at BWS Financial

BWS Financial upgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Xperi’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xperi has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Xperi alerts:

Shares of XPER opened at $18.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.73. Xperi has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Xperi had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $219.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xperi will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.50%.

In other news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xperi by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,693,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,053,000 after purchasing an additional 158,288 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 6.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,773,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,463,000 after purchasing an additional 230,263 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Xperi by 43.2% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,346,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,923,000 after purchasing an additional 68,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Xperi by 17.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,740,000 after purchasing an additional 207,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.