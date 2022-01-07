Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) vs. Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Head-To-Head Survey

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) and Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.0% of Qualtrics International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Qualtrics International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Qualtrics International and Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualtrics International $763.52 million 21.14 -$272.50 million ($1.51) -19.75 Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qualtrics International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Qualtrics International and Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualtrics International 0 4 14 0 2.78 Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qualtrics International currently has a consensus target price of $52.41, suggesting a potential upside of 75.76%. Given Qualtrics International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Qualtrics International is more favorable than Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares Qualtrics International and Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualtrics International -78.49% N/A -52.41% Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc. provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores. The company's customer experience products include digital customer experience software and voice of the customer software; and employee experience products include employee engagement software, 360-degree feedback and performance review software, and employee pulse survey software, as well as offers design experience software. Its brand experience management products include brand tracking software and advertising testing tools; product experience management products include pricing research software, market segmentation software, and concept testing tool. The company also provides experience management (XM) platform products, including XM Directory, Qualtrics iQ, and xFlow; platform security products; and survey tolls. It serves organizations in retail, healthcare, financial services, travel and hospitality, B2B, government, media, airlines, and automotive industries worldwide. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah. Qualtrics International Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SAP America, Inc.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

