Analyzing iFresh (IFMK) and Its Peers

iFresh (NASDAQ: IFMK) is one of 48 public companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare iFresh to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

iFresh has a beta of -2.91, suggesting that its stock price is 391% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iFresh’s competitors have a beta of 0.36, suggesting that their average stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for iFresh and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iFresh 0 0 0 0 N/A iFresh Competitors 1111 2631 2685 83 2.27

As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 21.22%. Given iFresh’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iFresh has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares iFresh and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iFresh N/A N/A N/A iFresh Competitors 1.84% 22.16% 4.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iFresh and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iFresh $89.45 million -$8.29 million -1.06 iFresh Competitors $23.00 billion $447.11 million 9.94

iFresh’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than iFresh. iFresh is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of iFresh shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of iFresh shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

iFresh competitors beat iFresh on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About iFresh

iFresh, Inc. engages in the management of grocery supermarket chain and online grocer. The company offers a range of food products such as vegetables, fruits, and seafood and other merchandise. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

