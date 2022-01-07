Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,558 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,124% compared to the average daily volume of 209 put options.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

RS stock opened at $165.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.80. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $114.26 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

