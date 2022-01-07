Selfkey Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16.07 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Selfkey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $55.81 million and $16.07 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00060075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,059,969,446 coins. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

