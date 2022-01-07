Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PING. TheStreet lowered Ping Identity from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.36.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $20.78 on Thursday. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $20.44 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $76.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.24 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $320,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,601,000 shares of company stock worth $322,840,350. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

