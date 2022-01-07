boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Short Interest Up 21.1% in December

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,321,400 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 7,699,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

BHHOF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of boohoo group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.50.

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

