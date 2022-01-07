Stafi (FIS) Market Capitalization Reaches $11.83 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Stafi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stafi has a total market cap of $11.83 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stafi has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.43 or 0.00215300 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003465 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00036351 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.88 or 0.00480131 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00089928 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00009994 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

