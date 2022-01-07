Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AEIS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $91.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $81.71 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.47.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,388,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 156,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,710,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 150,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,974,000 after buying an additional 47,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 42,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

