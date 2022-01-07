yAxis One Day Volume Reaches $33,586.00 (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One yAxis coin can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00002647 BTC on major exchanges. yAxis has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $33,586.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, yAxis has traded 60.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get yAxis alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00060528 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00069833 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.59 or 0.07617198 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00074002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,035.63 or 0.98990412 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007759 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling yAxis

