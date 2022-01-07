Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has $64.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $69.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. OTR Global reaffirmed a negative rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.83.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

RBA opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.36%.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,496,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.