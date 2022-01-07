Needham & Company LLC Increases ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target to $110.00

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ACM Research from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.20.

ACM Research stock opened at $83.70 on Thursday. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $60.84 and a 12-month high of $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.99.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 50.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter worth about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in ACM Research by 21.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

