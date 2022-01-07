Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Given New $56.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $56.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.08.

CFG opened at $53.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.19. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

