Zacks Investment Research Lowers Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Q2 from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.70.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $75.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.18 and its 200-day moving average is $87.14. Q2 has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $38,226.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,002 shares of company stock worth $10,080,566. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Q2 by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 117,919 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the third quarter worth $427,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Q2 by 233.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Q2 by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 163,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

