Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $1,005.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $950.00 to $1,005.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $830.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $889.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,064.70 on Monday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,074.97 and its 200 day moving average is $854.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 344.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $39,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.6% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

