AAR (NYSE:AIR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.50.
NYSE:AIR opened at $41.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50. AAR has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in AAR in the second quarter valued at $4,681,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AAR in the second quarter valued at $1,043,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AAR by 57.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in AAR by 0.3% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 826,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in AAR by 15.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.
AAR Company Profile
AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.
