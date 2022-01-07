AAR (NYSE:AIR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Get AAR alerts:

NYSE:AIR opened at $41.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50. AAR has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.48 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AAR will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in AAR in the second quarter valued at $4,681,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AAR in the second quarter valued at $1,043,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AAR by 57.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in AAR by 0.3% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 826,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in AAR by 15.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.