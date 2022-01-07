Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AVNS stock opened at $34.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.79. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.90 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

