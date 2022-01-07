Stelco (TSE:STLC) Trading Down 7.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC)’s stock price was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock to C$55.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Stelco traded as low as C$36.03 and last traded at C$37.25. Approximately 248,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 351,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.36.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stelco from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$56.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stelco from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Stelco from C$67.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.28.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 3.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is 3.33%.

About Stelco (TSE:STLC)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

