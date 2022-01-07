Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Short Interest Down 57.6% in December

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,100 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the November 30th total of 5,044,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 207.8 days.

YMDAF stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. Yamada has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $3.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57.

Yamada Company Profile

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the retail and sale of electrical and home appliances, nursing and health products, mobile phones, and information equipment. Its products include color televisions, washing machines, cooking appliances, personal computers, telephones, fax machines, mobile phones, beauty supplies, jewelry, clothing, housing-related products and others.

