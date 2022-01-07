Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Short Interest Down 57.6% in December

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,100 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the November 30th total of 5,044,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 207.8 days.
YMDAF stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. Yamada has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $3.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57.
Yamada Company Profile
See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Yamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.