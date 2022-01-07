Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €86.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($97.73) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($131.82) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($93.18) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($114.77) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daimler presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €90.50 ($102.84).

Shares of DAI opened at €74.91 ($85.13) on Monday. Daimler has a 1-year low of €55.44 ($63.00) and a 1-year high of €91.63 ($104.13). The stock has a market cap of $80.14 billion and a PE ratio of 5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €80.61 and a 200 day moving average price of €76.80.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

