Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €7.25 by UBS Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €7.25 ($8.24) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LHA. Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.91) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.09) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.55 ($9.72) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.16) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.30 ($8.30) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €7.16 ($8.14).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €7.08 ($8.04) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €5.24 ($5.95) and a 1-year high of €12.96 ($14.73). The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €7.62.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

