JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €86.20 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.20 ($97.95) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GXI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($126.14) price target on Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($127.27) price target on Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($123.86) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €100.03 ($113.67).

ETR GXI opened at €80.25 ($91.19) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.92. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of €75.60 ($85.91) and a twelve month high of €99.40 ($112.95). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €81.37 and a 200-day moving average price of €85.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

