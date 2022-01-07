Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €9.60 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($10.91) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.66) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.70) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Monday, October 25th. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.07) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($11.93) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Metro currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.17 ($11.55).

ETR B4B3 opened at €10.90 ($12.39) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.16. Metro has a 12-month low of €10.10 ($11.48) and a 12-month high of €13.00 ($14.77). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.30.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

