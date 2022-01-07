Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) to Hold

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

NYSE:CWK opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 66.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $13.89 and a 52-week high of $22.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.70.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $117,982,075.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

