ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust and is the leading service-oriented financial institution that provides services to individuals, families, and businesses in greater Pocono, Pennsylvania region. The Bank maintains its corporate headquarters in downtown Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and has community offices throughout the Pocono area. In addition to being one of the region’s largest mortgage lenders, ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of retail and commercial financial services. ESSA Bank & Trust’s business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans, including construction mortgage loans, commercial real estate, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and consumer loans. “

ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $18.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $184.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.43.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.50 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

