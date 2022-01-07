Contrasting Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) and Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) and Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Minim and Clearfield, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minim 0 0 2 0 3.00 Clearfield 0 0 3 0 3.00

Minim presently has a consensus target price of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 121.15%. Clearfield has a consensus target price of $47.33, indicating a potential downside of 38.12%. Given Minim’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Minim is more favorable than Clearfield.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Minim and Clearfield’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minim $47.99 million 1.24 -$3.86 million ($0.06) -21.67 Clearfield $140.76 million 7.46 $20.33 million $1.47 52.03

Clearfield has higher revenue and earnings than Minim. Minim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clearfield, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Minim has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearfield has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.8% of Clearfield shares are held by institutional investors. 61.9% of Minim shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Clearfield shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Minim and Clearfield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minim -2.79% -37.75% -13.90% Clearfield 14.44% 21.61% 18.48%

Summary

Clearfield beats Minim on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Minim Company Profile

Minim, Inc. is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work. The company was founded by Frank Blase Manning and Peter Robin Kramer in May 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, NH.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Park, MN.

