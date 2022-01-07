The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,139,302 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $757,802,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210,303 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $61.20. The company has a market cap of $262.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,282 shares of company stock valued at $6,795,662. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.56.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

