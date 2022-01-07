RSM US Wealth Management LLC Purchases 101,078 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,645,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,078 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 4.4% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $82,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after buying an additional 3,690,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,764,917,000 after buying an additional 1,271,081 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,480,720,000 after buying an additional 2,456,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after buying an additional 5,978,862 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $51.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

