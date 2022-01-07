360 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $567.52 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.54 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $251.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $637.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $590.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 18th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $470.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.11.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $4,763,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

