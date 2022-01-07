Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $64.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Banner has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $64.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day moving average is $56.50.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $155.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Banner will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.20%.

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 351.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 32.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Banner by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Banner in the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

