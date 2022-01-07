TheStreet Lowers Qudian (NYSE:QD) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Qudian (NYSE:QD) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Qudian stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $268.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. Qudian has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.20). Qudian had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $53.91 million during the quarter.
About Qudian
Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.
