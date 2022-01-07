TheStreet Lowers Qudian (NYSE:QD) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Qudian (NYSE:QD) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Qudian stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $268.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. Qudian has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.20). Qudian had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $53.91 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Qudian by 117.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in Qudian by 5,083.1% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 960,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 941,748 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Qudian by 19.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 24,902 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Qudian by 186.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 22,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Qudian by 16.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

