ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $97.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $87.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.68 and a 200-day moving average of $76.42. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $40.16 and a 1-year high of $88.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. The company had revenue of $104.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.40%.

In other news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

